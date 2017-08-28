Napoli Keen on Moving for Simon Mignolet as Pepe Reina's Potential Replacement

With Pepe Reina allegedly closing in on a transfer to Paris Saint Germain, Napoli are looking to find replacements for the Spanish goalkeeper before they sanction a sale.

Real Sociedad's Geronimo Rulli is Napoli's first choice to replace Reina however, Sociedad are unwilling to lose the Argentine shot-stopper, thus forcing Napoli to look for alternative targets.

According to GianlucaDiMarzio.com, one such alternative replacement the Partenopei are assessing is Liverpool's current number one, Simon Mignolet, who was left out of their squad for their 4-0 win over Arsenal on Sunday, despite being fully fit.

Liverpool boss, Jurgen Klopp, has insisted that Mignolet's absence from the 18-man squad was merely a case of resting the Belgian however, there are rumours circulating that suggest the former Sunderland keeper could be on his way out of Anfield before the close of the transfer window on Thursday.

Should Mignolet leave, the Reds have two ready made replacements amongst their ranks in the form of either Danny Ward or Loris Karius, who played the full 90 minutes against Arsenal on Sunday.

Meanwhile, with the addition of Pepe Reina to Paris Saint Germain's ranks it could spell the end for either Kevin Trapp's or Alphonse Areola's time at the club, with neither player wanting to be relegated to the role of third choice keeper.