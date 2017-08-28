Sean Dyche Praises His Resolute Clarets as Debutant Wood Nets Late Equaliser Against Spurs

Sunday afternoon saw Burnley take on Tottenham Hotspur in a thrilling 1-1 draw at Wembley, with debutant and record signing Chris Wood saving the Clarets at the death with a stoppage time equaliser.

Sean Dyche's expressed his delight to Sky Sports after the match by talking about Burnley's second half performance.

The Burnley manager first gave his appraisal to Irish winger Robbie Brady, who impressed on the counter attack for the team and assisted newcomer Woods to a special Premier League debut.

"Robbie Brady put a fine pass in, we know Robbie has quality. He took a bit of time to adapt to us last season but he came back pre-season with a real thirst for doing well and he has certainly started well."

He also applauded Wood for his equalising goal which saved Burnley from defeat in stoppage time after subbing Sam Vokes off.

"But what a finish too from Chris [Wood], a great run. There were many pleasing things today."

Dyche didn't fall short of praising his goalkeeper Tom Heaton, who stood tall between the sticks for Burnley to prevent Harry Kane from scoring his 100th goal for Spurs.

Great scenes at the final whistle as players head to appreciate the support pic.twitter.com/PddZFxUuTm — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) August 27, 2017

"I must mention Tom Heaton as well, he made two or three great saves when it was very important."

Burnley surprised everyone at Wembley with their impressively tight backline accompanied with the counter attacking play throughout the game.