WATCH: Ousmane Dembele Has a Nightmare Doing Keepy-Uppies at Barcelona Unveiling

Neymar Has a Few Reasons For His Surprising Move to PSG
an hour ago

As Paulinho already demonstrated this summer, successfully completing keepy-uppies with the expectant, watching eyes of thousands of supporters looking down on you isn't as easy as it may seem.

It was Ousmane Dembele's turn on Monday after his £96.8m move to the Nou Camp was confirmed, and he put pen to paper on a five-year contract.

At only 20-years-old, the Frenchman has become the second most expensive player of all time, only eclipsed by Neymar's move to Paris Saint-Germain earlier this month.

And clearly he was feeling some of the pressure during the traditional unveiling, which requires a certain level of composure to pull off.

Dembele allowed the ball to get away from him with a loose touch, before attempting to style it out with a rainbow flick, which hit his backside and saw the ball roll away out of shot.

Fortunately, how he performed on this occasion will likely have little bearing on how successful his spell at Barcelona is.

"I'm really pleased to form part of the Barca family," Dembele said after signing his contract. "I have always wanted to play for Barca since I was a kid. I watched all their matches.

"I'm really happy to now be part of the best club in the world with the best players in the world. I hope to win lots of trophies and titles here. I'm hoping forward to a good year, a successful year and looking forward to playing here in this stadium."

He added: "It's an honour to play with Leo Messi. He's the best player in the history of football. I am here to learn."

