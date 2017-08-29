Soccer

​Former Crystal Palace Keeper Steve Mandanda Reveals ‘Hell’ He Faced Securing Return to Marseille

2 hours ago

In a recent interview, Former Crystal Palace stopper Steve Mandanda revealed that securing his return to Marseille after just one season at Selhurst Park was “hell”, as reported by the Evening Standard.

The French international arrived from the Ligue 1 side last season having played 400 times for the French club, and was hailed by many as a solution to Palace’s problems between the sticks.

However, the Kinshasa-born keeper failed to settle due to a number of injuries and poor form.

The Le Havre youth graduate made just 10 appearances for the South Norwood side and failed to keep a single clean sheet.

The 32-year-old didn’t play for the Eagles after November 5th and angled for a move back to Les Phocéens throughout last season.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

In spite of the fact that the Frenchman’s return to Marseille was all but confirmed, Les Olympiens did not seal his return to the Stade Velodrome until mid-July, with Mandanda left languishing without game-time in South London.

Speaking to Canal Football Club Mandanda said; “Leaving Crystal Palace? Yes, it was hell.

“At one point, I thought the deal would collapse. I had to kiss goodbye to a lot of money.”

Steve Mandanda signed a new three-year contract with Marseille this summer.

