Hull City Confirm 10th Signing of the Summer With the Capture of Wolves Striker Nouha Dicko

Championship side Hull City have confirmed the capture of striker Nouha Dicko from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Dicko has joined the Tigers for an undisclosed fee and becomes the tenth player to join Leonid Slutsky's squad after their relegation from the Premier League. The 25-year-old has agreed a three-year contract at the KCOM Stadium, with the option of a fourth year.

The club's website, confirmed the deal on Tuesday evening and Dicko is no stranger to the Hull fans after he scored for his former side in a 3-2 defeat for the Tigers earlier on this month. Dicko has started of the season is good fashion with two goals in seven appearances for Wolves.

With Abel Hernandez suffering a ruptured achilles and up to six months on the sideline, the Tigers were keen to sign a replacement before the end of the window and sought out the Malian after his impressive performance.

"I am really happy to be here and hopefully it is going to be a good time for the Club and for me. It's a move that has been on the cards for a couple of weeks, ever since Wolves played Hull up here."





After a serious knee injury in August 2015 kept him out for 14 months, the forward returned last year with three goals in 31 appearances, but felt it was time to move on from Molineux after three seasons.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

"I found out that Hull City were interested in signing me and things started moving from there. I'm glad that everything is sorted now and I'm looking forward to settling down here and getting started."