Incredible Kevin Wimmer Stat Proves Once Again That Daniel Levy Is Truly a Business Master

Stoke City have finally completed the signing of long-term target Kevin Wimmer from Tottenham Hotspur and an incredible statistic has been revealed about his Spurs career.

Nicholas Godden, a journalist for The Times, tweeted that Wimmer's value had undergone a seismic rise in his two seasons at Spurs. Having signed from FC Koln for £4m, the Austrian has now left Mauricio Pochettino's side for £18m, despite only making 15 league appearances.

That means that his value has increased at a rate of almost £1m per game, which represents excellent business for Daniel Levy and Spurs.

Despite being generally well-regarded of in North London, Wimmer only made five appearances in the Premier League last season and was deemed surplus to requirements following the arrival of Davinson Sanchez from Ajax and with Estudiantes defender Juan Foyth set to follow.

2015: Tottenham sign Wimmer for £4m



Makes 15 PL appearances



2017: Tottenham sell Wimmer for £18m



Increase of almost £1m per game #THFC — Nicholas Godden (@nicholasgodden) August 29, 2017

The Austrian is the third defensive recruitment for Mark Hughes' Stoke side this summer, following the permanent signing of Bruno Martins-Indi from Porto and the loan signing of Kurt Zouma from Chelsea. The Potters' have only conceded two goals in three games so far this season.

David Rogers/GettyImages

Stoke conceded 15 more goals than they scored last season, and Hughes will hope that his defensive reinforcements, combined with the presence of Jack Butland back in goal, will be able to increase their number of clean sheets.

Stoke beat off competition from West Brom for the signature of the 24-year-old Wimmer, who will be hoping to help Austria overcome Wales and the Republic of Ireland to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.