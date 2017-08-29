Soccer

Kieran Gibbs' Move to Watford Is Off After Full-Back Fails to Agree Personal Terms

an hour ago

Watford have pulled out of a deal for Arsenal full-back Kieran Gibbs after failing to agree personal terms with the England international.

After agreeing a fee with Arsenal last week, the Hornets have not been able to agree a deal with Gibbs, who is not expected to have a future at the Emirates due to the presence of Nacho Monreal and Sead Kolasinac.

Sky Sports believe Gibbs was interested in playing under Marco Silva, who impressed during his debut Premier League campaign with Hull City last season despite being unable to prevent the Tigers from being relegated from England's top tier. 

However, Gibbs, who has been told he is free to leave Arsenal, has failed to agree a contract with Watford and now faces the prospect of trying to find a new club before Thursday's transfer deadline.

West Brom also pulled out of talks for Gibbs earlier in the summer after having a £10m bid rejected by Arsenal, while Newcastle are also believed to have an interest in the 27-year-old.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Gibbs managed just 11 Premier League appearances last season, losing his place to Monreal before seeing Kolasinac sign on a free transfer from Bundesliga side Schalke this summer. 

The defender has made 10 appearances for England since making his debut for the Three Lions in 2010 and also spent a period on loan with Norwich back in 2008. 

He has previously captained Arsenal, taking the armband during League Cup and Champions League matches last season, but is not expected to play much of a part for Arsene Wenger's side this season. 

