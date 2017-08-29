Man Utd Resurface Private Road Leading to Training Ground to Stop Stars Damaging Their Luxury Cars

Manchester United have resurfaced a private road leading to their training ground to stop the cars of their first-team stars getting damaged.

Contractors have been called by the Red Devils in the last few weeks, according to the Sun, with diggers being used to make the entrance road into Carrington more adept to the vehicles of United players.

The road was reportedly filled with potholes in the past, with United players frequently having to curve through the difficult pathway in order to avoid damaging their cars' expensive alloys.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

United players have used the lane to avoid being mobbed by fans but the group recently complained to those at the top of United's hierarchy in order to have the potholes filled.

A United source said: “It’s a really useful private road, but isn’t the easiest to get down when the weather is bad or it’s late night training.





“The club have been able to work something out with the landowners and will perhaps mean less trips to the body shop.

“The builders were called in and it was tarmacked and spruced up to make it look a bit more appareling and a smoother ride.

“The road is often used to avoid attention. They usually bring new signings into that entrance so the snappers can’t get a picture before they’re unveiled.”

Forward Anthony Martial reportedly used a taxi to arrive at Carrington earlier this week, while manager Jose Mourinho is regularly chauffeured to and from the club's training ground.