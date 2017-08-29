Soccer

Neymar Tells Barca Target to Stay Put After They Discuss Potential Transfer on International Break

an hour ago

Brazilian teammates Neymar and Philippe Coutinho have allegedly talked regarding the much-reported potential move to Barcelona by the Liverpool midfielder.

According to Brazilian newspaper Estadao however, the world's most expensive footballer told Coutinho in a private conversation to stay put at Liverpool, and reject the opportunity to leave England for La Liga.

"Neymar has told Coutinho in a talk between the two that he will not regret Liverpool's decision to keep him away from Barcelona," the newspaper said, perhaps revealing that a move may not happen before the end of the summer transfer window on Thursday night.

NELSON ALMEIDA/GettyImages

However, also reported was that Coutinho was sharing confidences with the Blaugrana's latest addition Paulinho, having been pictured with the Barca player laughing and joking, thus making the issue far from clear-cut.

Also clouding the issue remains the way Neymar left the Nou Camp this month for a world-record £200.6m, joining PSG in a move that more than doubled the previous highest fee.

NELSON ALMEIDA/GettyImages

There has been a bitter war of words since, with the Catalan club pursuing damages from Neymar for what they allege to be a "breach of contract", possibly indicating Neymar's comments to Coutinho may have been just a dig at his former employers.

It's certainly expected for Barcelona to continue to pursue their target Coutinho in the coming days, but it will be interesting to see the consequences - if any - of the alleged recent conversations between him and his Brazilian teammates.

