PSG Defender 'Prefers' Man Utd Move But Spurs Are Favourites After Tabling Higher Offer

Paris Saint-Germain defender Serge Aurier is reported to prefer a switch to Manchester United before the transfer window closes on Thursday night, but Tottenham have apparently tabled a better offer for him.

The Lilywhites are after cover at right-back after they sold Kyle Walker earlier in the window to Manchester City for £50m.

United have been linked with the Ivory Coast international earlier in the window but have failed to make much headway with the deal, and now the club could face a last minute tug of war with Spurs, who have supposedly made a higher offer to the French club, as claimed by journalist Loic Tanzi.

Speaking on SFR Sport, he stated that the London club have come in with a higher offer - understood to be in the region of £23m - for Aurier, and so PSG are trying to push the player towards that interest so they can negotiate further around the fee.

Aurier would personally prefer a move to the Red Devils though, so it could be a situation that goes right to the wire with the transfer window closing in just two days.

The 24-year-old is seen by PSG as a means of raising funds which will aid them when it comes to Financial Fair Play - the club have already shelled out £198m on Neymar this summer, and they are also on the verge on signing Monaco wonderkid Kylian Mbappe on loan with an onbligation to buy for £166m.

