Soccer

Stoke City Sign Underused Tottenham Defender Kevin Wimmer in Deal Worth £18m

an hour ago

Stoke have signed Tottenham centre-back Kevin Wimmer in a deal worth £18m.

The Austria international found his game time limited last season and has been heavily linked with a move away from Spurs this summer.

Stoke, who have already signed Bruno Martins Indi and Kurt Zouma this summer, have announced that Wimmer has joined on a five-year deal ahead of Thursday's deadline.

Potters boss Mark Hughes told the club's website: “We are really pleased with what we have done this summer, especially in the defensive positions.

“Bringing Kevin here is a real coup in my view, because he is a hugely talented young player who will undoubtedly add further quality to the group.

“We have already brought Kurt (Zouma) into the Club this summer and managed to get Bruno (Martins Indi) back on a permanent deal as well, which was important to us, and we have Ryan (Shawcross) here too.

“Obviously this deal was with a view to the future because we know that Kurt is a Chelsea player, but Kevin is our player now and we knew that this deal wouldn’t have been available to us this time next year.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

“There is a lot of money being spent this summer, so for us to get a player of Kevin’s calibre through the door for the price we have paid, in my opinion, is something we will really appreciate for years to come.

“As soon as the possibility of bringing Kevin here presented itself to us we moved quickly on it, and have managed to get the deal done, so we are understandably delighted to have brought him in.”

