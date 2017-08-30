Arsenal Target Move for Max Meyer After the Youngster Refuses to Reach New Deal With Schalke

Arsenal have emerged as favourites to sign wantaway Schalke attacker Max Meyer after the youngster decided to seek new first team opportunities away from the Bundesliga side.

Meyer is thought of as an exciting German youth prospect, but the 21-year-old's form dipped last season as his contract saga intensified.

The Germany international has impressed at Schalke since coming to prominence in 2013, with the youngster netting more than five goals in his first three seasons in the first team. However, Meyer only managed a total of two goals in 38 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit last season.

According to reports from Bild, Meyer has now decided that he will see out the remainder of his current contract at Schalke and then leave on a free transfer next summer. This decision could mark the end of months of hostility after the player turned down a contract extension in June.

Arsenal have reportedly been linked with Meyer for much of the last year, and after signing former Schalke defender Sead Kolasinac on a free this summer, Arsene Wenger could now look to bring Meyer to the club on a similar deal.

BILD: Max Meyer has decided to stay at Schalke this summer, but has his mind on leaving next summer. #S04 — Bundesliga Spotlight (@BundesligaSpot) August 29, 2017

Liverpool are also pressing for a move for Meyer with Jurgen Klopp thought to see the youngster as an ideal replacement for Barcelona bound attacker Philippe Coutinho.

Wenger has faced criticism in recent weeks after getting off to a stuttering start this season. After narrowly beating Leicester City on the opening day of the new campaign, the Gunners were beaten by Stoke City and thrashed by a strong Liverpool side.