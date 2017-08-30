Soccer

'Ashamed' Olivier Giroud Offers Frank Verdict on Dismal 4-0 Drubbing at Hands of Liverpool

41 minutes ago

Olivier Giroud has admitted that he was "ashamed" at the way that Arsenal capitulated against Liverpool in their 4-0 Anfield drubbing last Sunday.

The striker spoke to French radio station RMC (via Sky Sports) about the heavy loss that has reignited the pressure on both manager Arsene Wenger and his playing staff just three weeks into the new season.

Giroud, who came on as a substitute in the defeat to Jurgen Klopp's rampant Reds, cut a forlorn figure at the final whistle and briefly spoke about his overall feelings following the abject showing.

ANTHONY DEVLIN/GettyImages

He lamented: "I was ashamed when I left the pitch against Liverpool. We have to change something."

The Gunners failed to register a single shot on target as they were blown away under the sun on Merseyside, and the manner of the loss has led the likes of Arsenal legend Ian Wright to call on Wenger to step down.

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville also slammed Arsenal's players for not giving their all in the match, and stated that every single star should be put on the transfer list for their lack of effort.

Meanwhile, Giroud has also commented the speculation surrounding his future that, at one point, saw him linked with a possible move away from north London.

The France international was touted as a potential transfer target for Everton and West Ham United, but he opted to stay and fight for his place in Wenger's first-team instead of upping sticks.

Ligue 1 side Marseille and Lyon were also said to be running the rule over the 30-year-old, but Giroud explained that he still had unfinished business with Arsenal and couldn't leave the club until he had won a Premier League title with them.

He added: "I have decided to stay. It's my choice, even if everyone does not understand it. I still want to win the Premier League here.

"I have always said that returning to France was not an option for me, even less so in the short-term future.

"So it was not something against Marseille, because the project is very ambitious and very interesting. It was not specifically about Marseille, because I also had Lyon. I am very flattered to have been chased by two great French clubs."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters