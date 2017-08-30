'Ashamed' Olivier Giroud Offers Frank Verdict on Dismal 4-0 Drubbing at Hands of Liverpool

Olivier Giroud has admitted that he was "ashamed" at the way that Arsenal capitulated against Liverpool in their 4-0 Anfield drubbing last Sunday.

The striker spoke to French radio station RMC (via Sky Sports) about the heavy loss that has reignited the pressure on both manager Arsene Wenger and his playing staff just three weeks into the new season.

Giroud, who came on as a substitute in the defeat to Jurgen Klopp's rampant Reds, cut a forlorn figure at the final whistle and briefly spoke about his overall feelings following the abject showing.

He lamented: "I was ashamed when I left the pitch against Liverpool. We have to change something."

The Gunners failed to register a single shot on target as they were blown away under the sun on Merseyside, and the manner of the loss has led the likes of Arsenal legend Ian Wright to call on Wenger to step down.

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville also slammed Arsenal's players for not giving their all in the match, and stated that every single star should be put on the transfer list for their lack of effort.

Meanwhile, Giroud has also commented the speculation surrounding his future that, at one point, saw him linked with a possible move away from north London.

The France international was touted as a potential transfer target for Everton and West Ham United, but he opted to stay and fight for his place in Wenger's first-team instead of upping sticks.

Ligue 1 side Marseille and Lyon were also said to be running the rule over the 30-year-old, but Giroud explained that he still had unfinished business with Arsenal and couldn't leave the club until he had won a Premier League title with them.

He added: "I have decided to stay. It's my choice, even if everyone does not understand it. I still want to win the Premier League here.

"I have always said that returning to France was not an option for me, even less so in the short-term future.

"So it was not something against Marseille, because the project is very ambitious and very interesting. It was not specifically about Marseille, because I also had Lyon. I am very flattered to have been chased by two great French clubs."