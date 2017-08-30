Barcelona to Open Talks With Plan B Dybala After Frustrations Grow Over Coutinho

Barcelona are going to end their pursuit of Philippe Coutinho with just two days left before the transfer window closes, turning their attentions to Paulo Dybala instead.

The Argentine striker has been on Barcelona's radar all summer, however, manager Ernesto Valverde felt there were too many similarities between Dybala and Lionel Messi, something that prompted the signing of Ousmane Dembélé from Borussia Dortmund, according to Marca.

Paris Saint-Germain duo Ángel Di María and Marco Verratti have also been assessed by the Barcelona hierarchy, however, it appears Dybala is now the number one target at the Camp Nou.

Griezmann, Dybala and Lemar are being thought of as a plan B for Coutinho. pic.twitter.com/3UQNTi0rJe — totalBarça (@totalBarca) August 30, 2017

Valverde will have difficulty in signing the Argentine forward this season as the clock is ticking before the transfer window closes on Thursday. Juventus are reluctant to sell Dybala and failing to sign Patrik Schick earlier in the summer will only increase their strong stance against letting go of their star striker.

Barcelona are willing to make an offer over the €160m bid that was tabled in the direction of Liverpool's Coutinho. French duo Antoine Griezmann and Thomas Lemar are also being considered by Barcelona, with the €222m gained by selling Neymar to PSG burning a hole in their pockets.

Pier Marco Tacca/GettyImages

Dybala first broke onto the scene in Europe after impressing at Serie A side Palermo. Signed in 2012 for £10m, the former Instituto AC Córdoba star opted for a £36m move to Turin in 2015, snubbing the likes of Arsenal in favour of a career with the Old Lady.