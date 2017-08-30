Soccer

Grant Hanley Signs 4-Year Contract at Carrow Road to Complete Newcastle Exit

21 minutes ago

Grant Hanley has completed his move away from St James' Park this summer, joining Norwich City on a four-year contract. 

The Scottish international defender only joined Newcastle last season in a deal worth £6m from Blackburn Rovers. Going on to make just 17 appearances for the Magpies, Hanley has moved to Carrow Road to return to Championship football in the Norwich first team.

Hanley has already featured for Newcastle this season, playing all 120 minutes in an EFL Cup defeat to Nottingham Forest. Speaking to Norwich City TV, Hanley said: "Being able to come to a massive club and get games is a big motivation for me.

"It’s a club with high aspirations and a fresh start for me. As a defender, I’m a bit of an old-fashioned no-nonsense centre-half and you pride yourself on clean sheets," he added. "We’ve got work to do on the training ground to improve that so I’m looking to hit the ground running. I can’t wait to get started."

