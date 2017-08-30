Leeds Midfielder Stuart Dallas Commits Future to Club by Signing New 3-Year Contract

Leeds United midfielder Stuart Dallas has committed his future to the club after signing a new three-year contract that will keep him at Elland Road until June 2020.

Dallas arrived at Leeds from Brentford in 2015 and is now close to his 100th appearance for the club after featuring six times so far this season.

Charles McQuillan/GettyImages

The Northern Ireland international, who was a member of his country's squad at Euro 2016 last summer, has scored nine times during his time in Leeds colours.

With a long awaited promotion back to the Premier League very much the target this season, he becomes the seventh Leeds player to sign a new contract this summer.

Club captain Liam Cooper penned a new four-year deal earlier this month, while Ronaldo Vieira, Gaetano Berardi, Tyler Denton, Kalvin Phillips, Eunan O'Kane have all also agreed extensions.