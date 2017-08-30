Soccer

Newcastle Striker Aleksandar Mitrovic to Serve 3-Match Ban After Accepting Violent Misconduct Charge

41 minutes ago

Newcastle forward Aleksandar Mitrovic will serve out a three-game suspension when Premier League football resumes after the international break.

The player has admitted to the FA's charge of violent misconduct following an elbow on West Ham's Manuel Lanzini during the Magpies' 3-0 victory over Slaven Bilic's side on the weekend.

A statement on Newcastle's official website reads: "Aleksandar Mitrović will serve a three-match suspension with immediate effect after he admitted an FA charge of violent conduct and accepted the standard penalty.


"Mitrović was involved in an incident with West Ham United’s Manuel Lanzini in the 80th minute of the Magpies’ 3-0 win on Saturday 26 August.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

"The misconduct was not seen by the match officials at the time but caught on video."


Rafa Benitez must be extremely disappointed with his striker's behaviour, having finally watched his side get three points on the board only to lose a main attacker thereafter.


Mitrovic is now set to miss the Toon's matches against Swansea, Stoke and Brighton.

