Soccer

West Brom Announce the Signing of Grzegorz Krychowiak From PSG on Loan

41 minutes ago

West Brom have completed the signing of Grzegorz Krychowiak from Paris Saint-Germain, with the 27-year-old joining Tony Pulis' side on a season-long loan.

The Baggies have have certainly pleased their fans with this latest acquisition, especially given the fact that they also signed Kieran Gibbs on a four-year deal earlier on Thursday.

Image by Jeff Masterson

A statement on their official website reads: "Albion completed two signings in 24 hours after agreeing a deal with Paris Saint Germain to bring Grzegorz Krychowiak to The Hawthorns on a season-long loan - subject to international clearance.

"Following Kieran Gibbs' signing on a four-year deal with the Baggies earlier today, the much sought-after Polish international touched down in the West Midlands to complete his transfer from the French giants for the remainder of the Premier League season."

"I had a lot of propositions from Spain and Italy. But this is a very ambitious club. There's a good atmosphere here," the player said following the completion of the deal.

West Brom chairman John Williams described the transfer as a fantastic one for the club.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

"This is a fantastic loan agreement for Albion and we are very pleased to have completed the transfer," he exclaimed.

"Grzegorz arrives with an impressive reputation that is well-earned and a CV in European football which clearly displays his qualities.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters