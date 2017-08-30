West Brom Announce the Signing of Grzegorz Krychowiak From PSG on Loan

West Brom have completed the signing of Grzegorz Krychowiak from Paris Saint-Germain, with the 27-year-old joining Tony Pulis' side on a season-long loan.

The Baggies have have certainly pleased their fans with this latest acquisition, especially given the fact that they also signed Kieran Gibbs on a four-year deal earlier on Thursday.

A statement on their official website reads: "Albion completed two signings in 24 hours after agreeing a deal with Paris Saint Germain to bring Grzegorz Krychowiak to The Hawthorns on a season-long loan - subject to international clearance.

"Following Kieran Gibbs' signing on a four-year deal with the Baggies earlier today, the much sought-after Polish international touched down in the West Midlands to complete his transfer from the French giants for the remainder of the Premier League season."

"I had a lot of propositions from Spain and Italy. But this is a very ambitious club. There's a good atmosphere here," the player said following the completion of the deal.

West Brom chairman John Williams described the transfer as a fantastic one for the club.

"This is a fantastic loan agreement for Albion and we are very pleased to have completed the transfer," he exclaimed.

"Grzegorz arrives with an impressive reputation that is well-earned and a CV in European football which clearly displays his qualities.