Soccer

Ex-Hull Man Alex Bruce Leaves New Club Bury After Just Over Two Weeks

an hour ago

Bury FC have confirmed, via their official site, that veteran defender and summer signing Alex Bruce has left the club after just over two weeks of playing with the League One side.

Bruce, son of Aston Villa's Steve, only joined the Shakers on the 13th of August, but has already been told to find a new club.

Image by Jeff Masterson

The former Hull defender was on non-contract terms at the League One club, so always knew that there was no certainty over his long term future.

However, the 32-year-old certainly wouldn't have expected to be leaving so soon, as his stay only lasted a measly 17 days!

The fact that Bury decided not to give Bruce permanent terms is even more surprising, given the fact that he scored on his debut in a 4-1 defeat away at Wigan Athletic.

Despite having bags of Premier League experience thanks to his time at Hull City, Bruce only went on the make one further appearance against Bristol Rovers, as Bury lost 3-2.

However, Bruce should not fear for his future as in Bury's official statement they suggested that other clubs already had the defender lined up for a deal:

.

"Signed on non-contract terms, Alex has now left Bury and is free to further his career at one of the many clubs that have offered terms to him," said the club website.

"Alex leaves with the clubs blessing and our thanks for his service to the club during his short time with us."

Luckily for Bruce, as a free agent, he doesn't have to sign for a club before Thursday night's 11pm deadline, leaving him plenty of time to ponder his next career move. Nevertheless the short time at Bury will have certainly been a strange experience for the Englishman.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters