Ex-Hull Man Alex Bruce Leaves New Club Bury After Just Over Two Weeks

Bury FC have confirmed, via their official site, that veteran defender and summer signing Alex Bruce has left the club after just over two weeks of playing with the League One side.

Bruce, son of Aston Villa's Steve, only joined the Shakers on the 13th of August, but has already been told to find a new club.

The former Hull defender was on non-contract terms at the League One club, so always knew that there was no certainty over his long term future.

However, the 32-year-old certainly wouldn't have expected to be leaving so soon, as his stay only lasted a measly 17 days!

The fact that Bury decided not to give Bruce permanent terms is even more surprising, given the fact that he scored on his debut in a 4-1 defeat away at Wigan Athletic.

Despite having bags of Premier League experience thanks to his time at Hull City, Bruce only went on the make one further appearance against Bristol Rovers, as Bury lost 3-2.

13 Aug - Alex Bruce signs for Bury



13 Aug - Alex Bruce scores on his debut



30 Aug - Alex Bruce leaves Bury



However, Bruce should not fear for his future as in Bury's official statement they suggested that other clubs already had the defender lined up for a deal:

"Signed on non-contract terms, Alex has now left Bury and is free to further his career at one of the many clubs that have offered terms to him," said the club website.

"Alex leaves with the clubs blessing and our thanks for his service to the club during his short time with us."

Luckily for Bruce, as a free agent, he doesn't have to sign for a club before Thursday night's 11pm deadline, leaving him plenty of time to ponder his next career move. Nevertheless the short time at Bury will have certainly been a strange experience for the Englishman.