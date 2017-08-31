Soccer

Newcastle in Talks With Southampton Over Deadline Day Loan Move for Matt Targett

an hour ago

Newcastle United are in talks with Southampton over their academy product full back Matt Targett.

As reported by Sky Sports, the Magpies have approached the south coast club with a view to a loan deal for a player whose future is very much tied to St Mary's.

The 21-year-old, a product of the Saints academy, signed a new five-year deal with the club earlier this month, having joined after at the age of just eight.

However, he may find minutes hard to come by this season, with incumbent Ryan Bertrand pushing to start in the England side at next year's World Cup in Russia.

Indeed, a hamstring injury last season meant Targett's playing time was restricted, resulting in just eight appearances, and he is in desperate need of game time to get back to full fitness.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Newcastle, meanwhile, have been hampered by an injury to Welsh international Paul Dummett, with Congolese star Chancel Mbemba forced to fill in in an unfamiliar position, which he has done admirably.

