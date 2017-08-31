Soccer

QPR Announce Signing of Exeter City Winger David Wheeler on 3-Year Deal

22 minutes ago

Queens Park Rangers have signed Exeter City winger David Wheeler on a three-year deal, the club have confirmed

26-year-old Wheeler has made the move to Loftus Road - for an undisclosed fee - following his impressive campaign with Exeter in League Two last season, which saw him net 21 goals for the Grecians. 

Image by Chris Deeley

Wheeler first started his career at Brighton and Hove Albion's academy, before moving to Staines Town three years later, where he subsequently joined Exeter City in 2013.

The 26-year-old is known for being strong in the air, energetic and creative, with the ability to be deployed not only as a right winger but also as a wing-back and striker. 

After signing for QPR, Wheeler told the club's website: “I’m really excited. This is a big deal for me and I can’t wait to get started. Like anyone in any career path, when you take a step up it can take some time to acclimatise, but I’m confident I can have a positive impact for the team.

“Wherever I have been, I have been known to be a hard-working, honest player and I will give my all.

After securing the winger, QPR boss Ian Holloway added: “We’re delighted to bring David in. He had a great season last year, and if you look at him, he has progressed every year. That’s what we want him to continue now he’s at QPR.

"He has got a fantastic work ethic, he gives us an attacking threat, and he’s got versatility as well, which is so important in the modern game. I want to give him a chance at this level. So many promising players don’t get this sort of opportunity, and I believe he’s going to take to it like a duck to water." 

