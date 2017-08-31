Swansea See £12m Offer for Norwich Star Rejected as Clement Eyes Llorente Replacement

Swansea's hopes of capturing Nelson Oliveira before Thursday's 11pm deadline have been dealt a blow after Norwich City rejected their £12m offer.

BBC Sport's Radio 5Live host Ian Dennis took to social media to reveal that the Swans had been rebuffed in their advances for the striker in the early hours of transfer deadline day.

Swansea are desperate to land a new forward with Fernando Llorente on his way out to join either Chelsea or Tottenham Hotspur, and had earmarked Oliveira as his successor up front.

However, the 26-year-old may now not complete a return to his former stomping ground unless Swansea increase their offer to convince the Canaries to part with Oliveira.

Oliveira spent the second half of the 2014/15 campaign on loan at the Liberty Stadium, but he failed to make an impact then-manager Garry Monk has he netted just once in 11 appearances.

That has not put boss Paul Clement off trying to bring him back to south Wales, however, and the ex-Chelsea and Bayern Munich assistant manager wants to allow Oliveira the chance to showcase his talents to the Swansea faithful second time around.

Oliveira penned a four-year contract with Championship side Norwich last August as he completed a £5m switch from Portuguese giants Benfica.

The 16-times Portugal international notched 15 goals in 35 games for the East Anglian club last season as the Canaries finished eighth in the standings, and has already netted three goals in five matches so far this term.

His last appearance for the club - providing he moves to Swansea before the 11pm cut off point - will have been in last Saturday's 4-0 drubbing away to Millwall.

Norwich's second tier rivals Reading had expressed an interest in Oliveira, but they could be pipped to his signature by Swansea insted.



Swansea will likely have around £15m to spend if Llorente departs for Chelsea or Spurs, and the 2013 League Cup winners could come back in with an improved bid for Oliveira if and when that transfer gets over the line.

