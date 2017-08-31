Transfer Deadline Day Tracker: All the Biggest Signings as Summer Window Shuts
Transfer deadline day is upon us at last!
It's been a wild summer of transfers and rumors, with clubs spending into the billions around Europe to remake their rosters in hopes of securing titles, Champions League places and the continent's top crown.
Neymar's move from Barcelona to PSG has by far been the must stunning and costly transfer of the summer, but by no means is it the only one. And with teams starting at the deadline and acting out of need and/or desperation, there figures to be another blockbuster or few in the pipeline before the window shuts and teams are stuck with what they've got until the winter.
Keep up with the latest and biggest moves and news across the continent below as time ticks down on another silly season.
Liverpool Announces Signing of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain From Arsenal for £40M
Liverpool have confirmed the signing of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from Arsenal for a reported fee of up to £40m on their club website.
Three-time FA Cup winner Oxlade-Chamberlain put pen to paper on a six-year deal with Liverpool ahead of the deadline day cut off and could now make his debut for his club after the international break, against Manchester City on September 9.
Arsenal had also accepted an offer of similar value from London rivals Chelsea, but the 24-year-old rejected the move in order to seal a transfer to Liverpool and completed his medical at St George's Park, while on duty with the England national team, on Wednesday evening.
Liverpool had been linked with a move for Oxlade-Chamberlain, who had just one year left on his Arsenal contract, for some time and reports suggest he turned down Chelsea in order to play for his boyhood club and compete for berth in his favoured central midfield position.
Welcome, @Alex_OxChambo! 🔴 pic.twitter.com/joYm7hvK3m— Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 31, 2017
“Firstly, I’m delighted to have signed for Liverpool and a big thank-you to everyone here at the FA that has made this possible, using the facilities. It has been a massive help," Chamberlain told the club website.
“I’m here with England and we’ve got two big games coming up, so I want to focus on them. But I can’t wait to get to Melwood and you’ll hear first from me on LFCTV.”
The former Southampton starlet, who joined Arsenal for an initial £12m in 2011, became the Gunners' record departure with his fee, which is reported to be £35m with £5m add-ons.
While Liverpool could also yet make deadline day swoops for Monaco's Thomas Lemar and Southampton's Virgil van Dijk. However, BBC Sport journalist David Ornstein has suggested that Arsenal are 'unlikely' to sign a replacement.
Tottenham Signs Serge Aurier From PSG after Work Permit Clearance
Tottenham Hotspur have officially completed the signing of versatile Ivory Coast international defender Serge Aurier from Paris Saint-Germain in a deal believed to be worth £23m.
Aurier, who replaces Kyle Waker in the Spurs squad following his exit to Manchester City earlier this summer, has agreed a five-year deal with the north London club.
The biggest complication in the deal had been organising a work permit for Aurier, who received a suspended prison sentence after assaulting a police officer in Paris last year.
As a result, the player had been prevented from even entering the United Kingdom But he was eventually granted the paperwork and given Home Office clearance on Wednesday.
Aurier is the latest defensive acquisition for Spurs since last season after existing deals for South American duo Davinson Sanchez and Juan Foyth from Ajax and Estudiantes respectively.
Kevin Wimmer left the club for Stoke earlier this week as he seeks more playing time.
We are delighted to announce the signing of @Serge_aurier from Paris Saint-Germain. ✍️ #WelcomeAurier pic.twitter.com/VUwvROyUK4— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 31, 2017
Having started his professional career with Lens after moving to France as a 13-year-old, Aurier rose to prominence during his time with Toulouse and joined PSG, initially on loan, in 2014.
He won domestic trebles in each of his first two seasons in the capital, adding further cup and league cup honours in 2016/17 as Monaco wrestled the Ligue 1 title away.
Algeria Federation Lets Riyad Mahrez Leave Camp to Finalize Transfer from Leicester
Algeria's Football Federation have given Leicester City's Riyad Mahrez permission to temporarily leave the national side in order to finalise negotiations with his reported 'new club'.
According to AS Sport, the attacker was authorised to depart on a 'express flight' to Europe by the team's coach Lucas Alcaraz and the president of his country's footballing body.
However, what is still undetermined is what destination Mahrez is eventually bound for.
Offers are rumoured to have been received from Arsenal and Chelsea in the Premiership, with an accelerated interest by Barcelona coming to light within the past few hours.
Barca have reportedly been in contact with the Algerian forward, and have sped-up talks between the club and Mahrez. Although, Nou Camp officials have informed Mahrez through its technical secretariat that such a move would only be on the cards if the Blaugrana were to fail to land Philippe Coutinho.
Roma has been previously touted as another option for Mahrez this summer, but the Italian club have seemingly ended their interest at this point, with their last £32m bid said to have been rejected by Leicester.
Until more news materialises it is unclear as to what club Mahrez will be playing for tomorrow. One thing does appear certain however, he is very likely to no longer be a Foxes player come the end of today.
Everton Eyes Late Batshuayi Swoop as Search for Lukaku Replacement Continues
Everton are reportedly lining up a deadline day swoop to bring in Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi to Goodison Park, according to reports.
Ronald Koeman's side are still looking for a suitable replacement for Romelu Lukaku, who left for Manchester United earlier in the window, and despite spending over £100m on transfers already this summer the Toffees are keen to sign a striker before Thursday's deadline.
According to the French news outlet Foot Mercato the 23-year-old has emerged as a serious target for Koeman, as he looks to strengthen his options upfront.
Batshuayi was second choice behind Diego Costa last season and with the signing of Alvaro Morata looks to again be Antonio Conte's second choice this season, having only played 82 minutes of Premier League football so far this campaign.
Everton were interested in a possible loan deal for Costa until he could move to Atletico in January, but the Toffees were not prepared to pay his £184,000-a-week wages.
Everton have already made enquiries for Danny Welbeck and Olivier Giroud this summer with no luck, and now the Belgian is the latest to top Koeman's wish list.
Batshuayi - who would be allowed to leave Stamford bridge on loan this summer if Chelsea sign Swansea's Fernando Llorente - could be on the move to Merseyside, while contract rebel Ross Barkley could well move in the other direction to Chelsea.
Chelsea have seen a £25m bid rejected for Barkley by Everton in the past few days, but it is unknown if they are willing to up this offer.