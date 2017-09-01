Cheshire Police Confirm Wayne Rooney Charged With Drink Driving With Court Date Set

Confirmation as emerged from Cheshire police that Everton forward Wayne Rooney has indeed been charged with drink driving following allegations that rose on Friday morning.





Rooney, who was stopped by police his home in Prestbury after an evening out on Thursday, was released on bail and will appear in court on 18th September.

.@cheshirepolice confirm Wayne Rooney charged with drink-driving. He has been released on bail and will appear in court on September 18 #SSN pic.twitter.com/IBMsPYRm8m — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) September 1, 2017

That court date comes the day after the ex-Manchester United captain will face his former club at Old Trafford for the first time since leaving in July.

Rooney lives in the wealthy Cheshire village of Prestbury, a popular footballer abode, and has done for most of his professional career.

ANTHONY DEVLIN/GettyImages

On the pitch, the 31-year-old has been enjoying an incredible rejuvenation since returning to boyhood club Everton in the summer.

Rooney has scored twice in his first three Premier League back with the Toffees and has altogether looked a much fitter, hungrier and generally happier player.