Ex-Liverpool Man Claims Olivier Giroud's Wife Was Key Factor Behind Failed Everton Switch

Olivier Giroud's rumoured switch from Arsenal to Everton might have been curtailed by the striker's wife's reluctance to move to Merseyside.

That is according to Charlie Adam, who told BBC Radio 5 Live (via the Liverpool Echo) that Giroud's Goodison Park move was scuppered by his partner not wanting to leave London.



The Toffees had earmarked the French international as their first choice replacement for the departed Romelu Lukaku, and reports had suggested that a £20m transfer was edging closer towards completion earlier in the summer.

However, ex-Liverpool man and current Stoke midfielder Adam alleged that the 31-year-old would have made the switch to the north west if his wife hadn't interjected - and not that he wanted to stay at the Emirates and fight for his place - at the last moment.

He said: "I heard his partner refused the deal. The deal was nearly done, he wanted to come, but I heard it was his girlfriend or wife that turned it down."

Fail to sign a striker or a defender. Barkley & Niasse sales fall through. Connolly leaves. Rooney arrested. A proper Everton deadline day. — Joe Strange (@joe_strange) September 1, 2017

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has been left fuming after the Blues' board failed to land the target man striker and left-back cover that he had demanded before Thursday's transfer deadline.

The Blues were successful in securing nine new first-team signings this summer, including breaking their all-time transfer record three times on the likes of Michael Keane, Jordan Pickford and Gylfi Sigurdsson.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

The early optimism among Everton's fanbase has, however, turned to frustration after their club failed to make inroads on the final day of the summer transfer window - the £9m capture of promising Croatian star Nikola Vlasic aside - and must now go with what they've got.

Koeman had hoped to ensure he had adequate cover at left-back for veteran star Leighton Baines and sign a new marksman to replace the goals lost when Lukaku moved up the M62 to Manchester United.

Heard someone compare Everton to someone spending fortune on all the latest toys but then forgetting to buy any batteries 🙈 pretty accurate — Ell Bretland (@EllBretland) August 31, 2017

The Dutchman's plans to strengthen those two key areas of his squad fell on deaf ears though, and the 54-year-old will now be praying that he doesn't lose Baines or any of his senior strikers for a prolonged period of time.

