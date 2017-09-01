Soccer

Jadon Sancho Gives Thanks to Manchester City as New Chapter in Bundesliga Begins

21 minutes ago

Former Manchester City forward Jadon Sancho has expressed his gratitude to the club for the time he spent there as he now looks ahead to the next stage of his career promising young career after joining Borussia Dortmund.

17-year-old Sancho, who joined City's academy from Watford in 2015, moved in an £8m deal on transfer deadline day and has already been handed the number seven shirt recently vacated by Ousmane Dembele after his €105m switch to Barcelona.

The fact that Sancho has been handed the high profile jersey suggests he will immediately be a part of coach Peter Bosz's first-team plans. The club certainly has pedigree for giving young players a platform to perform - Dembele and Christian Pulisic are notable examples.

One of England's most highly thought of young talents and Player of the Tournament at the Under-17 European Championship during the summer, Sancho had never played for the first-team at City.

Getty Images/GettyImages

"It's been an eventful two and a half years, with many special moments. It was a difficult decision but the time is right for a new challenge where I can start to fulfil my potential," the player said via Twitter after his move to Germany was finalised.

"I want to thank everyone at Manchester City, the coaches and staff that have contributed to my development, my team-mates and of course the awesome Manchester City fans who have always supported me. I move with great memories."

Speaking in May, City boss Pep Guardiola was scathing in his assessment of the gap between the first-team and Under-23 squads in English football, suggesting he wouldn't be giving many chances to emerging 19, 20, or 21-year-olds this season.

There are much higher hopes for last season's Under-18 graduates, of which Sancho was a part, though, with home-grown City youngster Phil Foden named on the bench for each of the first two Premier League games of the new season. Brahim Diaz is also highly rated.

