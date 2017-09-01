Watford Keeper Costel Pantilimon Joins Deportivo La Coruña on Season-Long Loan

Watford goalkeeper Costel Pantilimon has joined La Liga side Deportivo La Corunña on a season-long loan deal.

The Romanian keeper had not made a single Premier League start for Watford, since joining from Manchester City in 2016, and was left out of Watford’s 25-man squad Premier League squad.

Image by Andrew Headspeath

His arrival at Depor was announced by the Hornets on Twitter, as the Spanish deadline for transfers comes to an end on Friday night.

The 30-year-old stopper made nine appearances in total for Watford throughout his spell at Vicarage Road, and was better known for being the tallest player in the Premier League at over two metres tall.

He will now join up with Arsenal's Lucas Perez at Deportivo - who signed for the Galicians yesterday - and will hope to be included in the match day squad for the home clash with Real Sociedad on September 10.