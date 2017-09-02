Big-Spending PSG Issue Statement Regarding UEFA's Financial Fair Play Investigation

Paris Saint-Germain have issued a statement regarding UEFA's investigation into compliance with Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations.

The Parisians have come under fire this summer after their purchase of Barcelona star Neymar for a world record €222m. Wonderkid Kylian Mbappé has also moved to the Parc des Princes on an initial loan from AS Monaco, however, PSG do have an obligation to buy Mbappé next season for £165m.

Image by Simon Ironmonger

"Paris Saint-Germain takes note of the decision of the UEFA Financial Fair Play panel to immediately ensure that the Paris club’s accounts as of 30 June 2018 comply with the fair play criteria for the 2017/2018 season," the club said in a statement, according to Talksport.

"The club is surprised by the news, as it has constantly kept the UEFA Financial Fair Play teams informed of the impact of all player operations carried out this summer when they were not obliged to do so.

After grabbing Neymar and Mbappe, you would expect Qatar to go close in this season's @ChampionsLeague ...sorry PSG. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 1, 2017

"The club is very confident in its ability to demonstrate that it will fully comply with Financial Fair Play rules for the fiscal year 2017/2018.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

"It points out it has always operated with total transparency with the European football authorities, with whom it has developed a relationship of trust over the last six years, demonstrating its utmost respect for the institution.





"In the interests of dialogue and transparency, the club will continue their exchanges with UEFA in the coming days and will, as usual, respond to each of the questions raised by the European body."

PSG are owned by Qatar Sports Investments, with the financial backing they've received helping the Parisians become a European powerhouse in recent years.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Italian giants AC Milan could also face an investigation over FFP regulations after a big spending summer at the San Siro. The Rossoneri confirmed that their summer spending had topped £210m this summer in a bid to reclaim their place amongst the European elite.