Liverpool Starlet Vows to Become a First Team Regular Under Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool U23 striker Rhian Brewster continues to impress at youth level as he sets his sights on breaking into Jurgen Klopp's first team on a regular basis.

The 17-year-old scored during yet another Reds win over Arsenal as the U23's beat their rivals 2-1 last week; he also made an appearance in May as Liverpool faced Sydney FC in an end-of-season friendly.

WILLIAM WEST/GettyImages

In a recent interview with LFCTV, via Anfield HQ, the young forward talks through his move from Chelsea at the age of 14 and the improvements he has made during his time at Melwood, he said: “I was at Chelsea from the age of 7 and I got to the age of 14 and I wanted a bit of a change.

“Liverpool looked like the best opportunity for me to become a professional footballer so I decided I wanted to change and come to Liverpool. It’s the best decision I’ve made. I was confident because the first team welcome me and chat to me as if they’ve known me forever.

“I was very nervous because I wanted to make an impression and try and make sure I could be there most of the time.

Ronny Hartmann/GettyImages

“There’s no mistakes at all. Your touch has to be on point every day, your passing, your shooting. They don’t care that you’re young, they’ll still press you.”

The youngster also went on to talk about his first time claiming a place on the Liverpool bench, as the Reds hosted Crystal Palace towards the back end of the last campaign: “I was over the moon, I didn’t know what to say. I was just surprised really. When I got to the hotel it was an amazing feeling. The next day, walking in front of Anfield and warming up, it was a joke!

“I was on the bench and I just looked around and saw all the fans singing You’ll Never Walk Alone. It was an amazing feeling and one I’ve never felt before to be honest.”

ANTHONY DEVLIN/GettyImages

Brewster commented on the advice Liverpool boss Klopp has given him, adding: “He’s always said to me, ‘just make sure you enjoy yourself, thats the main thing’. Being young, if you enjoy yourself then you play better because you’re happy and confident.





“He’s always just said enjoy yourself, be yourself and work hard. That’s what I’m trying to do every day now.”