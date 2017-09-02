Soccer

PSG Rejected Barca's Third Attempt to Buy Star Winger After Failure to Meet Asking Price

23 minutes ago

On transfer deadline day, Barcelona attempted to buy Angel Di Maria from Paris Saint-Germain three times.

After a third failed attempt from the Blaugrana, PSG's counter offer of €60m put all the cards off the table as Barcelona backed out of the deal.

Image by Sal Sayles

The purchase of Ousmane Dembele after Neymar's record move to the French capital wasn't enough for the Catalans as they tried to seal a few targets before deadline day.

Barcelona's interests in long-term target Philippe Coutinho faded away as Liverpool had reject offers amounting over £100m.

BERTRAND GUAY/GettyImages

The former La Liga Champions saw Angel Di Maria as a possible last minute buy on transfer deadline day but to their peril, were rejected three offers.

The Spanish club first offered €25m for the Argentine followed by €35m after PSG rejected their first attempt.

Gabriel Rossi/GettyImages

Barcelona's last offer was a €40m deal with an extra €5m in add-ons but even then, the Parisians were not content.

A counter offer of €60m was the last nail in the coffin as the Blaugrana lost interest in sealing their deadline day signing. 

