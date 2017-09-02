Soccer

VIDEO: EA Sports Release Trailer for New Installment of 'The Journey'

34 minutes ago

With FIFA 18 set to drop on September 29th, EA sports have released a trailer for the second installment of The Journey.

Alex Hunter took the gaming world by storm last year, but lots of players were quite disappointed to learn that he was only good for a single season. However, the character is set for a grand return in the upcoming FIFA title, and looks to be heading towards a very dramatic second year, given his newfound fame.

"After a breakthrough first year in the Premier League, the whole world is talking about Alex Hunter," EA said on their website.

"He's back for a second season and, following a tumultuous transfer saga, he'll have the chance to compete at some of the biggest clubs in world football: PSG, FC Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, and LA Galaxy."

Even more exciting, is the fact that the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Thierry Henry, Dele Alli, Antoine Griezmann and even Houston Rockets star James Harden all feature.

Users will also be able to put their own look on Hunter, as things such as the player's hair, clothing and tattoos can all be customised.

And if they thought making decisions in the first part was hard, it's about to become a whole lot harder.

