VIDEO: New Boy Jadon Sancho Has BVB Fans Purring With Stunning Highlight Reel

Borussia Dortmund secured the £6m signing of Manchester City wonderkid Jadon Sancho after the England U17 international became frustrated at a lack of first team opportunities at the Etihad Stadium.

Although an incredible record 13 goals in 16 games with the England U17 squad is an impressive enough stat, YouTube channel FFDTV have fans purring with their exclusive highlight reels of the 17-year-old forward.

Here's a clip of the youngster in action at the U17 European Championships, where he was voted player of the tournament, scoring five goals and assisting five in six matches...

Sancho can play on either wing, something that will benefit Dortmund massively when Marco Reus is inevitably out through injury. Providing competition for André Schürrle and Christian Pulisic, Sancho has taken the No.7 shirt from Dortmund rebel Ousmane Dembélé.

If international highlights aren't your thing, how about some clips from his league campaign last season that earned him a place in Guardiola's first team training sessions...

The exit of Emre Mor will provide Sancho with the opportunity to walk into the Dortmund first team. The London-born winger will likely compete with Danish youth star Jacob Bruun Larsen for a spot in Peter Bosz' side.