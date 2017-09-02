Soccer

VIDEO: New Boy Jadon Sancho Has BVB Fans Purring With Stunning Highlight Reel

43 minutes ago

Borussia Dortmund secured the £6m signing of Manchester City wonderkid Jadon Sancho after the England U17 international became frustrated at a lack of first team opportunities at the Etihad Stadium.

Although an incredible record 13 goals in 16 games with the England U17 squad is an impressive enough stat, YouTube channel FFDTV have fans purring with their exclusive highlight reels of the 17-year-old forward.

Here's a clip of the youngster in action at the U17 European Championships, where he was voted player of the tournament, scoring five goals and assisting five in six matches...

Sancho can play on either wing, something that will benefit Dortmund massively when Marco Reus is inevitably out through injury. Providing competition for André Schürrle and Christian Pulisic, Sancho has taken the No.7 shirt from Dortmund rebel Ousmane Dembélé.

If international highlights aren't your thing, how about some clips from his league campaign last season that earned him a place in Guardiola's first team training sessions...

The exit of Emre Mor will provide Sancho with the opportunity to walk into the Dortmund first team. The London-born winger will likely compete with Danish youth star Jacob Bruun Larsen for a spot in Peter Bosz' side.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters