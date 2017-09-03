Chievo and Sparta Prague Failed With Moves for Napoli's Giaccherini This Summer

According to a report in the Corriere di Verona newspaper, via Football Italia, Emanuele Giaccherini was close to joining one of either Sparta Prague or Chievo this summer.

Any deal would've been a season long loan, however a deal for the former Sunderland winger failed to materialise.

Talks were extensive between the interested parties, however it is thought that Napoli's unwillingness to play the player's wages was the sticking point for any deal.

The 32-year-old was on the transfer market all summer, although proposals tended to be loans or transfers to clubs that the Italian international was not interested in joining.

Giaccherini's representative, Furio Valcareggi, confirmed that there was interest from the two aforementioned clubs and that his client would've liked a move:

“Chievo asked me for Giaccherini on loan,” claimed Valcareggi.

“Emanuele would’ve happily accepted, but nothing came of it because Napoli were not prepared to cover his wages.”

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

With the 2018 World Cup taking place at the end of this season, it is thought that Giaccherini would have liked the chance to play first team football in order to force his way back into the Italian squad. A squad that he was part of, most recently, for the 2016 Euro's campaign.

Giaccherini moved to Napoli from Bologna at the end of the 2015/16 season after scoring an impressive seven goals from 27 league starts from wide areas the previous season.

However, since his move to Napoli Giaccherini has found his chances limited playing in just 16 Serie A games last season, with 15 of those appearances coming from the bench.

As a result Giaccherini was open to a move away from the club this summer, however neither Sparta or Chievo could negotiate a suitable deal.