Paul Clement Claims He Understands Why Star Striker Chose Tottenham Over Swansea

Swansea's star striker Fernando Llorente left the Swans last week, as he moved to Tottenham Hotspur in one of deadline day's last minute deals.

However, in an interview with Swansea's official website, manager Paul Clement said he has nothing but respect for the Spaniard, claiming that he understands the striker's decision:

Stu Forster/GettyImages

“I really enjoyed working with Fernando. He was such a big player for the club in the one season he was here. His goals in the latter stages of the season were vital for us to remain in the Premier League," claimed Clement.

“He will be missed by the players, staff and supporters, but I can understand why he would want to take the move at his age. He has fought his way back to a high level in the latter stages of his career and is joining a big football club."

Llorente only moved to the Welsh club last summer in a move from Sevilla worth just over £5m. However, the 32-year-old proved himself to be a force in the Premier League in just one season, scoring 15 goals in 33 games for the Swans.

It has been a great pleasure to play the last year with the Swans. You have been amazing, I've been very lucky to feel your support. THANKS. pic.twitter.com/hCYIFbCAD1 — Fernando Llorente (@llorentefer19) August 31, 2017

Such goal-scoring feats attracted the attention of Chelsea for much of the window, but Tottenham swept in at the last minute to secure the services of Llorente for £14m, making Swansea a £9m profit after just one season.

Despite losing both Llorente and Sigurdsson to other clubs, Swansea managed to find replacements for both in the form of Renato Sanches and Wilfried Bony.

As a result Clement remained positive despite the loss of two key players and said he was happy with his side's summer business:

“But while two important players have left the club in Fernando and Gylfi (Sigurdsson), we will still be moving forward with some exciting players," claimed Clement.

“With the addition of Renato and Wilfried on deadline day, it was a good day's business for us.”