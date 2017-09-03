Soccer

Paul Clement Claims He Understands Why Star Striker Chose Tottenham Over Swansea

an hour ago

Swansea's star striker Fernando Llorente left the Swans last week, as he moved to Tottenham Hotspur in one of deadline day's last minute deals.

However, in an interview with Swansea's official website, manager Paul Clement said he has nothing but respect for the Spaniard, claiming that he understands the striker's decision:

Stu Forster/GettyImages

“I really enjoyed working with Fernando. He was such a big player for the club in the one season he was here. His goals in the latter stages of the season were vital for us to remain in the Premier League," claimed Clement.

“He will be missed by the players, staff and supporters, but I can understand why he would want to take the move at his age. He has fought his way back to a high level in the latter stages of his career and is joining a big football club."

Llorente only moved to the Welsh club last summer in a move from Sevilla worth just over £5m. However, the 32-year-old proved himself to be a force in the Premier League in just one season, scoring 15 goals in 33 games for the Swans.

Such goal-scoring feats attracted the attention of Chelsea for much of the window, but Tottenham swept in at the last minute to secure the services of Llorente for £14m, making Swansea a £9m profit after just one season.

Despite losing both Llorente and Sigurdsson to other clubs, Swansea managed to find replacements for both in the form of Renato Sanches and Wilfried Bony.

As a result Clement remained positive despite the loss of two key players and said he was happy with his side's summer business:

“But while two important players have left the club in Fernando and Gylfi (Sigurdsson), we will still be moving forward with some exciting players," claimed Clement.

“With the addition of Renato and Wilfried on deadline day, it was a good day's business for us.”

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters