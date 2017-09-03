Pawel Cibicki Convinced by Pontus Jansson to Sign for Leeds United

Having joined Leeds United on deadline day, Pawel Cibicki revealed compatriot Pontus Jansson as one of the reasons he put pen to paper.

The Swedish striker has joined Leeds on a four-year deal and is now reunited with old Malmo teammate Jansson, as the pair played together over four years ago. It was Jansson who helped convince Cibicki to join Leeds, in what is being reported as a £1.5m move.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Cibicki said: “Of course I have my good friend here Pontus Jansson and I have spoken with him and he’s helped me. He tells me it’s very good and he’s going to take care of me here and so on.”

Cibicki also spoke about his delight at having signed for Leeds: “I am very happy that I can be here at this fantastic club and I know that Leeds have a very good big history, I hope to make a new one when I come here now and I hope to bring Leeds back to the Premier League."

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Cibicki also commented on his versatility: “I can play in every forward place - I can play upfront, I can play on the left or right wing or as a striker." Scoring 62 goals in Sweden for Malmo and Jönköpings Södra IF, the 23-year-old will face much tougher opposition in the Championship.

With the Whites unbeaten in all competitions, it's been their best start to a season since 2010. “I have seen the team," Cibicki said. "They have had a very good start and we need to do it for 30 games more."

Fans will have to wait to see the Swedish striker in action, as Leeds host Burton Albion on Saturday.