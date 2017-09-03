Rafa Benitez Faces Paying £5m Compensation From Own Pocket Should He Quit Newcastle

Despite relations between Rafa Benitez and Mike Ashley being severely dented, the Newcastle boss is unlikely to leave his role due to the compensation fees facing him; having signed a new contract worth £5m a year in 2016, Benitez would have to pay his way out of Newcastle - as per the Daily Mail.

Benitez has consistently voiced his frustrations this summer over transfer dealings - feeling that promises have not been delivered on, leaving the boss to work with what he has.

Understandably, this has left his relationship with the board strained, who are upset at the outspoken nature of the Spaniard.

David Rogers/GettyImages

On top of the compensation, Benitez's relationship with the fans and commitment to his players makes it unlikely that he will leave his position. Players such as Floriane Lejuene moved from France on the basis that Benitez would be in charge - and the manager feels obliged to do right by these players.

Benitez will also want to do right by the fans, with the lack of investment, he will look to get the best out of his squad and keep Newcastle in the Premier League. Having been relegated with the club in 2015, Benitez stood by the club and brought them back up from the Championship.

Endearing himself to the fans, Benitez would feel like a captain abandoning a sinking ship should he leave St James Park at this point. Newcastle fans fear that West Ham could look to appoint the Spaniard, who they missed out on at the start of the 2014/15 season as he opted for Real Madrid.

With Slaven Bilic's job on a knife edge, West Ham could pay for Benitez's £5m compensation fees to replace the Croatian in charge. The Hammers remain firm favourites to appoint Benitez should he leave, with the manager left frustrated by owner Mike Ashley.