​Anthony Joshua Posts Surprising Tweet After Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s Liverpool Switch

The transfer rumours were rife at Anfield this summer, with the Reds consistently linked with big money moves for the likes of Virgil Van Dijk and Monaco wonderkid Thomas Lemar, as well as the on-going Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona saga.

Mohamed Salah’s £40m switch from Roma is already looking like one of the best signings of the season, but it was Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s switch to Liverpool from rivals Arsenal that prompted a surprising response from heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua.

'The Ox' entered the last year of his contract this summer and Arsenal saw fit to cash-in on the 24-year-old star rather than let him leave for free next year.

The former Southampton youngster reportedly rejected Chelsea to seal a £40m move to Jurgen Klopp's side in the past few days, in the hopes of improved game time.

Absolutely delighted to be a red! Can't wait to get started with the boys after the International break! 🔴 @LFC pic.twitter.com/VtMKOye4kv — Alex Ox-Chamberlain (@Alex_OxChambo) August 31, 2017

Many Arsenal fans will be hurt that the England international, who joined Arsenal in 2011 as a youngster has left to join one of Arsenal's biggest rivals.

However, heavyweight champion and life-long Gooner Anthony Joshua was among the first to congratulate the midfielder on his Anfield move, and wished him the best going forward, as reported by Give Me Sport.

Good luck bro, all the best for the season ahead 💯 — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) September 3, 2017

With Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez both also approaching the last years of their contracts having so far refused lucrative extensions, Arsenal face a dilemma.

The deal for Oxlade-Chamberlain may be a sign that the north London club may be forced to accept big offers for their talismanic stars come January, rather than let them leave for nothing at the end of the season.