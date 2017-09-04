Dimitri Payet has admitted he "knows how to be a d**khead" in an interview in which he looked back on his acrimonious West Ham exit last season.

The French attacker excelled in his first season for the Hammers, scoring nine in 30 appearances and earning a place in the France Euro 2016 squad, but he soon made clear his intention to leave clear following a poor start to the 2016/17 campaign.

In January of 2017 Payet returned to Marseille in Ligue 1, where he is currently nursing an injury, and has now recalled the situation behind his West Ham exit, as well as his view of manager Slaven Bilic.

“He managed me like a father," Payet told So Foot, via Sport Witness. "We spoke every day. He quickly understood how I worked. You saw that straight away in how quickly I adapted. He’s a cranky guy. He can shout, but he’s good at man management."

While revealing his respect for Bilic, the 30-year-old didn't shy away from revealing his tactics for forcing through a move.

“I know how to be a d***head. It’s one of my specialties," he said. "It’s a little game. When I want to piss everyone off, I do it. My managers understood that: when I sulk, they talk to me. It’s a way for me to be heard. Those who know me play along, and, in the end, it goes well.

JEAN CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN/GettyImages

“I left Marseille feeling unsatisfied. Playing in Marseille during the Euros brought all that back, and I saw the fans were still behind me despite me changing clubs. I told myself when I left that I would return to OM. Leaving was never in my plans, anyways.

“No one ever forces me to do anything, but leaving the club was done out of love. I knew there was a need for money, and the most expensive players would be sold. I could have said didn’t want to leave, but when you love OM, you can’t even think about leaving it in the sh*t.”

He added: “I left for many reasons, but the main one was about football: West Ham’s objectives weren’t the same as the last season, and I felt in danger for my football and my chances with the national team. I had a choice to make.”