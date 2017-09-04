Liverpool will have a tough time convincing Emre Can of committing his future to Anfield after it emerged that Manchester United and Chelsea would go toe to toe with Juventus in trying to sign the 23-year-old next summer.

The German international is out of contract in 2018 and is yet to confirm where he will be playing next season. After an incredible start to the season that saw Can score a Champions League brace against TSG Hoffenheim, he has attracted interest from José Mourinho's United and the reigning Premier League champions, Chelsea, according to Tuttosport (via the Liverpool Echo).

Can has been believed to be on Juventus' radar for some time now and there was even talk of a possible deadline day move, however, a transfer didn't materialise and the Old Lady looked set to snap up the powerful midfielder next summer.

Bayern Munich are also poking their nose in the German's future, potentially looking to resign Can just four years after allowing him to join Bundesliga rivals Bayer Leverkusen in a £4.5m deal.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Initially struggling to adapt to life in the Premier League, Can has grown into one of the most dominant midfielders in Europe since arriving on Merseyside in 2014. With a spot in Germany's World Cup squad next season all but confirmed, Can has a number of options to consider before deciding where he'll be playing club football next season.

The prospect of Can lining up with Naby Keita and Philippe Coutinho next season is a mouthwatering prospect for Liverpool fans, however, the lure of Old Trafford or Stamford Bridge could be enough to convince Can of a future away from Anfield.