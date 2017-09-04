Paulo Dybala's Change of Agent Kicks Off Speculation of a Future Move to Barcelona

Juventus superstar Paulo Dybala has reportedly changed agents after several years of service from Pier Paolo Triulzi.

The 23-year-old has soared to fame in the last couple of seasons with the Bianconeri. After making the move to Turin from Palermo in 2015, Dybala has become a name known very well around the world, and according to Gazzetta dello Sport, has switched agents to fit his newfound stardom.

Triulzi played a prominent role in Dybala's rise to the top, securing the Argentinian a move to the Allianz Stadium as well as various sponsorship deals. But according to the Italian newspaper, Dybala feels that he no longer needs his former agent.

Instead, he has rehired his brother, whom he feels can keep him more protected and coddled, as well as better manage his image rights deals; the forward being more of a star and poster boy than most footballers.

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

Gazzetta dello Sport raise an interesting point. The attacker's brother Gustavo lives in Barcelona; a team which were strongly linked with the Argentina international throughout summer.

Despite signing a new contract with the Bianconeri before the summer started, a move to Camp Nou looked to be on the cards for Dybala for a short time as the Catalan club hunted for Neymar's replacement - eventually settling for Borussia Dortmund's Ousmane Dembele.

However, the question of a future move to Barcelona now becomes more prominent, as it looks like Juventus' golden boy could be putting in the groundwork for a future to switch to La Liga, where he would line up alongside compatriot Lionel Messi.