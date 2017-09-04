Southampton Midfielder Wants to See Defender Virgil Van Dijk Back in the Saints Squad

Steven Davis says the Saints squad are thrilled to keep hold of world class defender Virgi van Dijk, who was at the centre of much transfer speculation over the past few months.

The Dutchman was linked with a move to many clubs including Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City along with Champions Chelsea and a host of European teams, but the Saints stood firm.

With the window now closed, Northern Ireland skipper Davis believes the club's message in not selling the Dutchman is very much a positive one, given their history of cashing in on their best assets. He hopes the former Celtic central defender can put the summer behind him and come back focused on playing football at St Mary's under new boss Mauricio Pellegrino.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror on the matter the midfield maestro said "He’s a massive player, and top quality. He could play for anyone in the world, I think he’s that good. We’re delighted that we could keep hold of him and hopefully we can go on to have a strong season.

“We’ve lost a lot of key players over the last few years in the summer transfer windows. The recruitment side of the club has done exceptionally well to replace them, but if you want to go on to try to achieve something, you have to try to keep the squad together. You have to keep your best players, which Virgil is.”

