VIDEO: Luxembourg Manager Doesn't Hold Back in Celebrations After Stunning Draw Against France

Luxembourg manager Luc Holtz was understandably ecstatic following his side's astonishing 0-0 draw against France in Toulouse.

The hosts had 76% of the ball, 34 shots and hit the woodwork twice, but were denied victory by the minnows for the first time since 1914.

And after the referee brought an end to what was an agonising final few minutes for Luxembourg, Holtz was seen jubilantly celebrating along with staff and players.

It was a result that he later labelled as "historic", and one which took the nation with a population of little over 500,000 people ahead of Belarus in Group A on five points.

"It's a day of glory for Luxembourg football," Holtz said, quoted by BBC Sport. "We are satisfied with the point, which we got playing with a lot of heart, commitment and also success.

"With a bit more luck we would have got the three points. For Luxembourg, the result is historic. A point against a top team is extremely rare."

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

For France, meanwhile, the dropped points saw Sweden close the gap at the top to just one point with two group games remaining.





The Netherlands, who were beaten 4-0 by Les Blues last week, are a further four points back after emerging as 3-1 winners against Bulgaria.

France coach Didier Deschamps admitted that the result was a poor one, but stressed that qualification remains very much in his side's hands.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

"It is infuriating to have so many chances and not score," he said. "Thursday's result was important but so was getting three points [against Luxembourg], so we'll need to fight to the end.

"The last two games will be decisive. We are in a better situation than we were in June, although we are disappointed tonight."