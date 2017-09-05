Soccer

Arsenal Begin Work on Host of Contract Renewals After 'Unacceptable' Summer of Turmoil

34 minutes ago

Arsenal have taken steps to avoid a repeat of a shambolic summer in the transfer market, beginning contract negotiations early for a number of players whose contracts run out in the summer of 2019. 

The Gunners' transfer business revolved around the futures of Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this past summer, with the club risking losing all three on free transfers at the end of the season. 

Oxlade-Chamberlain left for Liverpool in a deal worth up to £40m, while Sanchez spent the entire off-season uncertain about his future - to the point of believing that he would be moving to Manchester City as late as transfer deadline day last week. 

British trio Aaron Ramsey, Danny Welbeck and Theo Walcott are among the players with less than two years left on their deals, along with veterans Olivier Giroud and Petr Cech - and the Mail report that the club are planning to rush through deals to avoid a panic next summer. 

Manager Arsene Wenger gave an update after the end of the transfer window about the club's activity, admitting that the club were looking at Kylian Mbappe before Paris Saint-Germain swooped in with a huge bid. 


"I wanted him too," he said, "but €180m is too much for us. He could become the next Pele. He has no limits. He's only 18 and is going to be stronger. He has a balanced game for a striker, he scores and gives the chance to score to his team-mates. It's the quality of great players."

He added: "€100m for Lemar? Yes all true, I wanted him. He decided to stay at Monaco. We will come back for him."

