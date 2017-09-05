Arsenal Summer Signing Voted Gunners' Player of the Month for August

New Arsenal signing Sead Kolasinac has been voted the club's Player of the Month for August, as revealed on the club's website.

The Bosnian received more than 50% of the vote, while Alexandre Lacazette came runner up and Petr Cech was voted into third.

While it seems the Gunners have a very tasty player on their hands in the Bosnian wing back, the fact Kolasinac took home the prize is perhaps odd due to that fact he didn't even play every game for Arsenal in the Premier League's opening month.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Indeed, was omitted from Arsene Wenger's lineup in the now notorious 4-0 mauling at Anfield, which saw the Gunners humiliated by Jurgen Klopp's marauding Reds.

Actually, maybe it's for this very reason the former Schalke man has captured the minds of Arsenal fans.





Every single player who started that particular encounter was dreadful, so by missing out, he gets bonus points by default.

To be fair, it was Kolasinac's header in the Community Shield which saw Arsenal draw level with Chelsea, and overall, from what we've seen so far, he has been a rare bright spot in what's been an abysmal start to the season for the north London outfit.