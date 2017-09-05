Soccer

How to Watch Colombia vs. Brazil Online: Live Stream, Game Time, TV Channel

Colombia and Brazil will meet Tuesday in a 2018 World Cup qualifier. 

Brazil leads CONMEBOL with 36 points. The team has already sealed a spot at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Colombia is in second place with 25 points, but the team leads Uruguay by just one point, Chile and Argentina by two points, and Peru and Paraguay by four points. 

Colombia played Venezuela to a scoreless draw last week, while Brazil is coming off a 2–0 win over Ecuador.

See how to watch Tuesday's game below.

How to watch

Time: 4:15 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports Spanish

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

 

 

