Huddersfield Town Star Aaron Mooy Set to Return to Action Following Recent Illness

Huddersfield Town midfielder Aaron Mooy is set to return to action following an illness he suffered last week whilst on international duty with Australia.

The midfielder has enjoyed a great start to life in the Premier league with Huddersfield, however he was unable to replicate his form on international duty, as he was absent during Australia's 2-0 defeat against Japan after he fell ill over Wednesday night.

Scott Barbour/GettyImages

According to reports from the Hearld Sun (via Huddersfield Examiner), Mooy had to be quarantined in the team's hotel and lost 3kg of weight during the illness, which was described as "one of those 24-hour bugs."

He has since recovered from the bug as he stepped off the plane with his teammates early on Saturday.

One of his fellow international teammates, QPR midfielder Massimo Luongo, revealed the Socceroos missed his presence against Japan in what was a crucial game in the race for World Cup qualification.

Daniel Kalisz/GettyImages

He said: “They sat off a bit. I don’t know how much more we could have done.

“We probably just needed a bit of spark maybe, he could have given that to us.”

Huddersfield fans couldn't have imagined making the start to their first Premier League campaign the way they have, opening with a 3-0 away win over Crystal Palace on the first day of the season.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

They then followed the opening day victory up with a 1-0 win over fellow newly promoted Newcastle thanks to a goal from their star man Mooy, before fighting hard for a 0-0 draw over Southampton. They currently sit third in the table having not conceded a goal so far, and next up face an away trip to a struggling West Ham United side.

They will be hoping Mooy will be back to full fitness in time for their Monday Night Football clash with the Hammers, and will be looking to extend their unbeaten start to the season.