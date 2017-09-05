Leeds United Sporting Director Tells Fans to Expect 'Big Surprise Signing'

Leeds United chief Victor Orta has told fans that they can expect the club to make a 'big surprise signing', although the transfer window has already closed.

The club sold star striker Chris Wood to Burnley late in the period, but also had a busy summer with incoming players as they signed 14 new new names, also making their deals with Hadi Sacko and Pontus Jansson permanent.

Alex Pantling/GettyImages

According to Orta, though, they are still not done yet, and are looking to bring in a big name from Asia.

Speaking in a Facebook Q&A session with fans, the sporting director said: "We are near to signing a big surprise from Asia. We are watching a lot of players."

Asked if the club were tracking players from Australia, Orta said that they were, but had made players from other countries a priority.





“Obviously we are watching players around the world - Australia have really good talent so why not?" he replied.

“It’s true we make a prioritisation - France, Italy Spain and the UK market which for me is the priority.

“But we have a special group of scouts that watch the countries with lower leagues perhaps like Pawel Cibicki of Malmo in the Sweden league."