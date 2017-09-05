Soccer

Leeds United Sporting Director Tells Fans to Expect 'Big Surprise Signing'

an hour ago

Leeds United chief Victor Orta has told fans that they can expect the club to make a 'big surprise signing', although the transfer window has already closed.

The club sold star striker Chris Wood to Burnley late in the period, but also had a busy summer with incoming players as they signed 14 new new names, also making their deals with Hadi Sacko and Pontus Jansson permanent.

Alex Pantling/GettyImages

According to Orta, though, they are still not done yet, and are looking to bring in a big name from Asia.

Speaking in a Facebook Q&A session with fans, the sporting director said: "We are near to signing a big surprise from Asia. We are watching a lot of players."

Asked if the club were tracking players from Australia, Orta said that they were, but had made players from other countries a priority.


“Obviously we are watching players around the world - Australia have really good talent so why not?" he replied.

“It’s true we make a prioritisation - France, Italy Spain and the UK market which for me is the priority.

“But we have a special group of scouts that watch the countries with lower leagues perhaps like Pawel Cibicki of Malmo in the Sweden league."

