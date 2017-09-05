Man Utd Fans in Meltdown After David de Gea Not Included in Peter Shilton's Top 8 PL Goalkeepers

It's fair to say Peter Shilton's opinion tends to be listened to where goalkeeping is concerned.

He holds England's appearances record with 125, he also holds the current all-time record for the most competitive appearances in world football, not to mention that the IFFHS ranked the Nottingham Forest legend among the top ten keepers of the 20th century.

Hart's days are numbered - Butland and Pickford are our only hope https://t.co/5iwOXD9dII via @MailSport — Peter Shilton (@Peter_Shilton) September 4, 2017

However, followers of the Premier League (and especially United fans) were scratching their heads after Shilton picked his top eight Premier League goalkeepers of all-time, with some surprising choices, as reported by Give Me Sport.

There's a few obvious inclusions such as Peter Schmeichel and David 'Safe-Hands' Seaman, but there was one fairly glaring absence; Man United's David de Gea.

Peter Shilton has named his all-time best Premier League goalkeepers.



Kasper Schmeichel and Schwarzer in there but no De Gea?



Discuss... pic.twitter.com/eu9CCir5s8 — Coral (@Coral) September 4, 2017

Given that David James and Mark Schwarzer were included in the list, Man Utd fans were up in arms that the Spaniard, who was included in the Premier League PFA Team of the Year for 2012–13, 2014–15, 2015–16, 2016–17 was not named in the list.





Taking to twitter, the Old Trafford faithful made their feelings fairly clear...

Peter Shilton get in the fucking bin - How is De Gea missing off there 🐐🐐🐐 https://t.co/3LIHOHtCH4 — Jonathan Kemp (@JonathanKemp17) September 4, 2017

PETER SHILTON THINKS MARK SCHWARZER IS BETTER THAN DAVID DE GEA. PASS IT ON. https://t.co/3N2bsMIyHd — John Ashton (@thedoveman1982) September 4, 2017

Some questioned whether Shilton had lost track of transfer rumours...

Does Shilton actually think De Gea went to Madrid? https://t.co/hlHhi8d3Fe — Harvey Waywell (@wellway27) September 4, 2017

Whilst others sensed an anti-Man U bias...