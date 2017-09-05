Soccer

Man Utd Fans in Meltdown After David de Gea Not Included in Peter Shilton's Top 8 PL Goalkeepers

25 minutes ago

It's fair to say Peter Shilton's opinion tends to be listened to where goalkeeping is concerned. 

He holds England's appearances record with 125, he also holds the current all-time record for the most competitive appearances in world football, not to mention that the IFFHS ranked the Nottingham Forest legend among the top ten keepers of the 20th century.

However, followers of the Premier League (and especially United fans) were scratching their heads after Shilton picked his top eight Premier League goalkeepers of all-time, with some surprising choices, as reported by Give Me Sport.

There's a few obvious inclusions such as Peter Schmeichel and David 'Safe-Hands' Seaman, but there was one fairly glaring absence; Man United's David de Gea.

Given that David James and Mark Schwarzer were included in the list, Man Utd fans were up in arms that the Spaniard, who was included in the Premier League PFA Team of the Year for 2012–13, 2014–15, 2015–16, 2016–17 was not named in the list.


Taking to twitter, the Old Trafford faithful made their feelings fairly clear...

Some questioned whether Shilton had lost track of transfer rumours...

Whilst others sensed an anti-Man U bias...

