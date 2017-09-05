Soccer

Man Utd Looking to Finally Land Long-Standing Transfer Target Next Summer

an hour ago

Manchester United are prepared to wait another year to sign Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale. 

After failing to secure a deal for Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic during the summer, United remain on the lookout for another attacker and Bale has been linked with a move to the Red Devils since joining La Liga giants Madrid. 

While Los Blancos have so far declined to sell the Wales international, the Sun believe they could listen to offers for him next summer and United would be eager to pursue a deal. 

Bale's last few seasons at the Bernabeu have been difficult, with the former Tottenham man struggling with a number of injuries, but he still played a part in Madrid's La Liga and Champions League triumphs during the 2016-17 campaign. 

Octavio Passos/GettyImages

The report claims Madrid could be prepared to sell Bale next summer and would consider a huge bid, with United recently prepared to stump up hefty amounts to secure top talent. 

With Marco Asensio and Isco seen as the future of Madrid and a number of talented youngsters coming through the ranks, Bale could be shipped off and United have been interested in the ex-Southampton defender for some time. 

They reportedly made inquiries into his availability during the summer, only to see their approaches rebuffed by La Liga champions Madrid. 

United forked out on a deal potentially worth £90m for striker Romelu Lukaku during the summer and Mourinho is keen to sign another attacker with next year's transfer budget. 

