This Stat Shows Just How Good Atletico Madrid Have Been Under Diego Simeone in the Champions League

Diego Simeone's immense influence at Atletico Madrid is quite obvious.

The former Argentinian midfielder, who represented the club as a player, signed a new two-year extension this week, committing his future to the Rojibancos until 2020, with a year still remaining on his old deal.

PAU BARRENA/GettyImages

Simeone is the longest serving manager in Spain's top division, having been appointed as head coach in 2011.

Under his tutelage, Atletico became the first club apart from Real Madrid or Barcelona to win the La Liga title since Valencia in 2004.

And within that time, they have reached the Champions League final on two occasions, sadly missing out on the trophy courtesy of their neighbours. In fact, Real have been the only team to knock them out of the competition since Simeone's appointment.

Worth noting: under Simeone (appointed 2011) Atletico Madrid have only been knocked out of the Champions League by 1 team: Real Madrid. — Colin Millar (@Millar_Colin) September 5, 2017

Atletico went to both the 2015 and 2016 final only to be trumped by Los Blancos, and last season, they were eliminated by the eventual champions in the semi final.

Leaves one to wonder just how much Simeone could have achieved if it simply wasn't Real's time.